Emergency Repatriation for Indians in Gulf Amidst Rising Tensions

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren calls on PM Modi to ensure the safe return of Indians in the Gulf amidst escalating regional tensions following attacks on Iran. Soren provides helplines and reassures Jharkhand residents of support as flight disruptions leave many stranded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-03-2026 08:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 08:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As tensions intensify in the Gulf region, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has made a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to facilitate the safe return of Indian citizens currently stranded there. Soren expressed extreme concern over the situation, offering his government's full support for the repatriation efforts.

In a late-night social media post, Soren requested PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to expedite measures to ensure the security of Indians feeling unsafe in the volatile region. He specifically addressed Jharkhand residents living abroad, assuring them of the state's readiness to assist.

The crisis escalated following the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei in an attack by Israel and the United States, prompting airspace closures across West Asia that disrupted numerous flights. Soren shared emergency helpline numbers for those affected, emphasizing India's solidarity with its overseas citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

