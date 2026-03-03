Left Menu

Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics: A New Era for JD(U)

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is poised to join the political arena, as confirmed by Bihar Minister Shrawon Kumar. JD(U) leaders express confidence in Nishant's eligibility, emphasizing his clean image. The youth of Bihar eagerly anticipate his active participation in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:56 IST
Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar has urged Nishant Kumar, the son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to step into politics. The announcement follows Bihar Minister Shrawon Kumar's confirmation that Nishant will join the party during Holi, taking on significant responsibilities.

Neeraj Kumar praised Nishant's suitability for a spot in the Rajya Sabha, citing no allegations of corruption against him. In contrast to Tejashwi Yadav, who faces legal challenges in four states, Nishant Kumar's educational credentials set him apart. The youth community in Bihar is keenly awaiting Nishant's political debut.

Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary endorsed these sentiments, describing Nishant as an educated engineer who reflects his father's integrity and simplicity. Speculations about his political career have been rife since the 2025 elections, with JD(U) Working President Sanjay Jha stating that the decision to enter politics rests with Nishant himself. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

