Odisha's Political Maneuvering: Rajya Sabha Elections Heat Up

The Odisha state capital is a hub of brisk political activities as the Rajya Sabha elections draw near. The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress conducted separate meetings with their MLAs, preparing strategies for the anticipated electoral showdown.

BJP's win of two seats seems assured, with an additional third candidate in the works, despite having the numbers to secure only two. On the other hand, the opposition BJD is eyeing one seat, with Dr. Datteswar Hota campaigning for support, endorsed by the Congress.

The BJP MLA meeting, attended by key party figures, focused on nomination strategies, while the Congress meeting, led by Rama Chandra Kadam, backed Dr. Hota's candidacy. The political scene in Odisha is abuzz as parties and candidates strategize ahead of the crucial March 16th elections.

