Assam minister Jogen Mohan, state MLA Terash Gowalla nominated by BJP for Rajya Sabha polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam minister Jogen Mohan, state MLA Terash Gowalla nominated by BJP for Rajya Sabha polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Assam
- Rajya Sabha
- elections
- nomination
- politics
- Jogen Mohan
- Terash Gowalla
- strategy
- influence
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Politics: AIADMK Criticizes DMK's Financial Aid as Election Gimmick
Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics: A New Era for JD(U)
Remembering K P Unnikrishnan: A Stalwart of Indian Politics
Legacy of K P Unnikrishnan: A Stalwart of Indian Politics
Kerala Politics and West Asia Conflict: BJP Criticizes Rivals for Iran Support