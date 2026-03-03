Left Menu

Ex-West Bengal BJP president Rahul Sinha, party's Chhattisgarh vice-president Laxmi Varma named for Rajya Sabha polls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:06 IST
Ex-West Bengal BJP president Rahul Sinha, party's Chhattisgarh vice-president Laxmi Varma named for Rajya Sabha polls.
  • Country:
  • India

Ex-West Bengal BJP president Rahul Sinha, party's Chhattisgarh vice-president Laxmi Varma named for Rajya Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany and Quebec Forge Mineral Partnership at PDAC

Germany and Quebec Forge Mineral Partnership at PDAC

 Germany
2
Omar Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Killing, Calls for Restraint

Omar Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Killing, Calls for Restraint

 India
3
China Triumphs, North Korea Dominates: Asian Cup Highlights

China Triumphs, North Korea Dominates: Asian Cup Highlights

 Global
4
Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026