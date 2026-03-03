BJP Accuses Gandhi Family of Corruption in Poll Ticket Scandal
BJP claims the Gandhi family attempted to extort Rs 7 crore for an Assembly poll ticket in Haryana. Citing WhatsApp chats as evidence, BJP spokespersons argue this reflects deep corruption in the Congress party. The Congress has yet to respond to these serious allegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the BJP leveled accusations against the Gandhi family, alleging an attempt to extort Rs 7 crore from a Haryana Congress leader's husband in return for a state Assembly poll ticket.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari presented WhatsApp chats as evidence, claiming they involve personal aides of senior Congress figures, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, suggesting corruption within the party.
While the Congress has not commented on these allegations, BJP representatives argue that the silence from the Gandhi family is an implicit admission of guilt, portraying a grim picture of internal corruption in Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Election Commission's Bengal Visit: Preparations Afoot for Assembly Polls
Gaurav Gogoi's Pledge for a 'New Greater Assam' in the Wake of Assembly Polls
Deletion of genuine voters from list won't yield any result for BJP as it won't win more than 50 seats in Bengal assembly polls: Abhishek.
Assam's Assembly Poll Dynamics: Seat-sharing in Focus
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Calls for Creative Peace Amidst Controversial Film Ban