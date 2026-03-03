BJP Accuses Gandhi Family of Corruption in Poll Ticket Scandal

On Tuesday, the BJP leveled accusations against the Gandhi family, alleging an attempt to extort Rs 7 crore from a Haryana Congress leader's husband in return for a state Assembly poll ticket.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari presented WhatsApp chats as evidence, claiming they involve personal aides of senior Congress figures, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, suggesting corruption within the party.

While the Congress has not commented on these allegations, BJP representatives argue that the silence from the Gandhi family is an implicit admission of guilt, portraying a grim picture of internal corruption in Congress.

