Election Commission's Bengal Visit: Preparations Afoot for Assembly Polls

The Election Commission of India is gearing up to dispatch its full bench to West Bengal next week, under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

This two-day visit commencing on March 9 aims at scrutinizing poll preparations for the Assembly elections. A key meeting is planned for March 10.

Subject to the evaluation of current conditions, the election timetable might be declared within the month. To ensure comprehensive coordination, the Commission has also rescheduled a meeting with central agencies to March 5.