Left Menu

Election Commission's Bengal Visit: Preparations Afoot for Assembly Polls

The Election Commission's full bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, will visit West Bengal on March 9-10 to review poll preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. Coordination with central agencies will be enhanced, and elections are expected to be scheduled soon, pending ground assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:07 IST
Election Commission's Bengal Visit: Preparations Afoot for Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India is gearing up to dispatch its full bench to West Bengal next week, under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

This two-day visit commencing on March 9 aims at scrutinizing poll preparations for the Assembly elections. A key meeting is planned for March 10.

Subject to the evaluation of current conditions, the election timetable might be declared within the month. To ensure comprehensive coordination, the Commission has also rescheduled a meeting with central agencies to March 5.

TRENDING

1
Youth Protests and Democracy: An Unyielding Battle

Youth Protests and Democracy: An Unyielding Battle

 India
2
Madhya Pradesh's Holi Gift: DA Increase for State Employees

Madhya Pradesh's Holi Gift: DA Increase for State Employees

 India
3
Supreme Court Sidesteps Expanding Gun Rights for Nonviolent Felons

Supreme Court Sidesteps Expanding Gun Rights for Nonviolent Felons

 Global
4
West Bengal Expands Cashless Medical Scheme for Pensioners Beyond Rs 2 Lakh Limit

West Bengal Expands Cashless Medical Scheme for Pensioners Beyond Rs 2 Lakh ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026