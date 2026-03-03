Tensions Escalate: Israel and Hezbollah Edge Towards Open War

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Israel has deployed more troops into southern Lebanon, urging residents of over 80 villages to evacuate. This heightened military presence follows renewed threats from the Iran-backed Hezbollah, which declared preparedness for open conflict.

The latest surge in violence was sparked by Hezbollah's rocket and drone attacks targeting northern Israel. In response, Israeli airstrikes claimed 52 lives in Lebanon, including key militant figures. The conflict has left over 150 injured and displaced tens of thousands.

While Lebanese President Joseph Aoun claims Hezbollah's disarmament in border areas, the situation on the ground suggests ongoing hostilities. Despite international diplomatic channels remaining open, the prospect of deescalation appears grim as both sides brace for prolonged confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)