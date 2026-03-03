Transatlantic Tensions: Trump's Critique and Starmer's Stance on Iran Strikes

Former US President Donald Trump took a critical stance against UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, remarking on his lack of support for US-Israeli military action against Iran. Speaking from the White House to 'The Sun' newspaper, Trump lamented a diminishing 'special relationship' between the US and UK.

Trump praised European nations like France and Germany for their responses to the conflict but expressed disappointment over Starmer's slow decision making regarding US military requests. The UK Leader's opposition to involvement was supported by historical perspectives and legal frameworks.

The timing of these tensions coincided with UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Spring Statement budget in the House of Commons. She emphasized the government's plans to protect the economy amid rising global oil prices that threaten to exacerbate the UK's cost-of-living crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)