Rapper Ghetts Sentenced to 12 Years for Fatal Hit-and-Run

In a tragic turn of events, British rapper Ghetts, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for the hit-and-run killing of a Nepali student. The award-winning artist was driving dangerously in north London, over the drink-drive limit, and failed to stop after fatally hitting Yubin Tamang.

The incident shocked both the music industry and the public, as Ghetts was previously celebrated for his musical talents, including a nomination for the 2024 Mercury Prize and a win at the 2021 MOBO Awards. Clarke-Samuel, however, admitted guilt to the devastating charges.

During the trial, a tearful statement from the victim's mother highlighted the tragedy of a young life lost due to reckless driving. Clarke-Samuel expressed remorse and acknowledged the deep pain caused, stating no apology could rectify the family's suffering.