Lebanon Delays Elections Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Lebanon's leaders have agreed to postpone the parliamentary elections originally set for May and extend the current parliament's term by two years due to the resumption of conflict involving Israel, Iran-backed Hezbollah, and the rising tensions in the Middle East, according to senior officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 00:54 IST
Lebanon's political leaders have decided to delay the upcoming parliamentary elections initially scheduled for May, opting instead to extend parliament's term by two years. This decision follows a renewed outbreak of conflict involving Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, intensifying the ongoing Middle East tensions.

According to senior Lebanese officials, the agreement was reached on Tuesday between the president, prime minister, and parliament speaker, although it still requires the approval of a majority in Lebanon's 128-member legislature. Lebanon, which last held elections in 2022, finds itself increasingly caught in Middle Eastern conflicts.

This week's Hezbollah missile launches into Israel and subsequent Israeli retaliation have exacerbated internal divisions regarding Hezbollah's status as an armed faction. The conflict underscores the complex regional dynamics and further complicates Lebanon's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico's Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

