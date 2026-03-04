Lebanon Delays Elections Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Lebanon's political leaders have decided to delay the upcoming parliamentary elections initially scheduled for May, opting instead to extend parliament's term by two years. This decision follows a renewed outbreak of conflict involving Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, intensifying the ongoing Middle East tensions.

According to senior Lebanese officials, the agreement was reached on Tuesday between the president, prime minister, and parliament speaker, although it still requires the approval of a majority in Lebanon's 128-member legislature. Lebanon, which last held elections in 2022, finds itself increasingly caught in Middle Eastern conflicts.

This week's Hezbollah missile launches into Israel and subsequent Israeli retaliation have exacerbated internal divisions regarding Hezbollah's status as an armed faction. The conflict underscores the complex regional dynamics and further complicates Lebanon's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)