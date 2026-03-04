Virginia Appeals Injunction on Social Media Use Limits for Minors

Virginia is challenging a judge's decision to block a law that limits children under 16 to one hour of daily social media usage. In a recent court filing, the state announced plans to appeal the February 27th injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles.

The law, signed last May by then-Governor Glenn Youngkin, was designed to protect minors from the addictive nature of social media and safeguard their mental health. The regulation, which required age verification for all users, went into effect on January 1.

However, trade group NetChoice, whose members include tech giants like Google and Meta, argues the law infringes on First Amendment rights by limiting access to constitutionally protected speech. Judge Giles acknowledged the state's concern about social media's impact on children but ruled that the legislation overstepped its bounds. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will now decide if NetChoice's constitutional claims hold merit.

(With inputs from agencies.)