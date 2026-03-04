Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Tehran in Turmoil Amid Regional Tensions

Explosions shook Tehran on Wednesday as Iran's conflict with the US and Israel reached its fifth day. Strikes have affected regions including Lebanon and Jordan. Reports of casualties come amid rising tensions and retaliatory actions, with nearly 800 fatalities in Iran and significant regional instability.

Explosions reverberated through Tehran on Wednesday, amid rising tensions with the United States and Israel as the conflict entered its fifth day. According to Iranian state television, the blasts in Tehran took place at dawn, coinciding with Israeli air defenses being activated to intercept Iranian missiles near Jerusalem.

In Lebanon, Israeli strikes have resulted in fatalities and injuries, with overnight raids on towns near Beirut killing at least six and injuring eight, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The region braced for further displacements as residents in the southern suburbs were warned to evacuate before more airstrikes.

Amidst these developments, an Iranian-supported militant group in Iraq claimed responsibility for launching drones toward Jordan. Meanwhile, an airstrike hit a building in Qom linked to Iran's clerical panel, responsible for naming a successor to the now-deceased Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

