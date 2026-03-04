AAP Leaders Celebrate 'Kattar Imaandaar Holi' Amid Legal Victory
AAP leaders, led by Arvind Kejriwal, celebrated 'Kattar Imandar Holi' at Manish Sisodia's residence. The celebrations followed a court's decision to discharge Kejriwal and others in an excise policy case. Kejriwal criticized the opening of liquor shops during Holi, calling the move by the BJP unfortunate.
In a vibrant celebration dubbed 'Kattar Imaandaar Holi', AAP leaders, including ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, gathered at Manish Sisodia's home following a court victory.
This event came shortly after the court dismissed charges against Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case, marking a significant win for the Aam Aadmi Party.
Kejriwal criticized the BJP's decision to keep liquor shops open during Holi, denouncing it as a wrong step and juxtaposing it against AAP's integrity.
