A Dance of Unity: Russian National Ballet 'Kostroma' Mesmerizes Delhi

The Russian National Ballet 'Kostroma' captivated audiences in Delhi with a celebration of cultural diversity. The performance marked a milestone in Indo-Russian cultural ties, showcasing dance forms from Russia and India. Held under the Global Dance Overture, it highlighted shared heritage through vibrant choreography and visual design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:30 IST
In a mesmerizing display of cultural unity, the Russian National Ballet 'Kostroma' transformed Delhi's Kamani Theatre into an artistic spectacle on Tuesday night. The event celebrated Russia's cultural diversity and history, marking a significant moment in Indo-Russian cultural cooperation under the Global Dance Overture programme for BRICS countries.

One of the highlights was a performance by Indian dancers titled 'Jayati Jaya Mama Bharatam', which paid tribute to India's pluralistic cultural identity. Ballet fused seamlessly with Bharatnatyam, Kathak, and Manipuri, culminating in a vibrant Holi celebration and a unique cultural confluence on stage. The project, supported by various cultural and governmental bodies from Russia and India, emphasized art's power to unite.

Russian envoy Denis Alipov and Indian officials underscored the event's significance in promoting cultural ties, with Kathak exponent Pandit Rajendra Gangani and former Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi commenting on art's role in fostering peace and unity. The performance celebrated and preserved cultural heritage, offering a sweeping narrative of Russia's legacy through dance.

