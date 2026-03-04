Karnataka Exam Scandal: Calls for Transparency Amid Selection Irregularities

Amid rising concerns over alleged irregularities in the KPSC Mains examination and its selection process, Minister Parameshwara announced on Wednesday the government's commitment to thoroughly examine these claims and establish a fair system for candidates.

Recent results of the KPSC Mains examination for Gazetted Probationers (Group A and B) have sparked controversy after reports surfaced about candidates with consecutive serial numbers passing, which has raised transparency concerns. Some families also saw multiple members successfully clear the exam, prompting demands for a fair probe.

State BJP chief B Y Vijayendra confirmed their intent to address this during the upcoming Assembly session, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency in examination processes. The government plans extensive reforms to ensure clarity in future recruitments, aiming at a transparent and just system.