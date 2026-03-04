Left Menu

Germany Accelerates Evacuations Amid Middle East Conflict

Germany is collaborating with the travel industry to arrange flights for nationals stranded in the Middle East due to ongoing military conflict. A foreign ministry spokesperson announced that 600 Germans returned to Frankfurt, with more flights being organized through a crisis management team.

Germany is actively collaborating with the travel industry to expedite the return of its citizens stranded in the Middle East as a result of military conflict, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

During a regular press conference, the spokesperson detailed that 600 Germans have already been safely flown back to Frankfurt, with further flights in the pipeline.

An inter-ministry crisis management team is currently coordinating these flights with airlines and the travel industry to ensure the safe repatriation of more nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

