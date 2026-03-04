Germany Accelerates Evacuations Amid Middle East Conflict

Germany is actively collaborating with the travel industry to expedite the return of its citizens stranded in the Middle East as a result of military conflict, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

During a regular press conference, the spokesperson detailed that 600 Germans have already been safely flown back to Frankfurt, with further flights in the pipeline.

An inter-ministry crisis management team is currently coordinating these flights with airlines and the travel industry to ensure the safe repatriation of more nationals.

