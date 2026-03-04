Germany Accelerates Evacuations Amid Middle East Conflict
Germany is collaborating with the travel industry to arrange flights for nationals stranded in the Middle East due to ongoing military conflict. A foreign ministry spokesperson announced that 600 Germans returned to Frankfurt, with more flights being organized through a crisis management team.
Germany is actively collaborating with the travel industry to expedite the return of its citizens stranded in the Middle East as a result of military conflict, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.
During a regular press conference, the spokesperson detailed that 600 Germans have already been safely flown back to Frankfurt, with further flights in the pipeline.
An inter-ministry crisis management team is currently coordinating these flights with airlines and the travel industry to ensure the safe repatriation of more nationals.
