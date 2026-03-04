UN Condemns Violations Amid Iran Conflict

An independent United Nations probe has criticized recent attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran, stating they breach the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force against any nation's territorial integrity or political independence.

The probe highlighted the repercussions of these attacks, including Iran's retaliatory strikes, condemning their impact on the civilian population. Concerns were amplified following an attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh girls school in Minab, leaving young schoolgirls among the victims.

The UN panel reported casualties, primarily children, and warned of further risks to protesters detained during the Iranian government's crackdown against demonstrations over economic conditions. The statement condemned the killings of Iranian officials as unjustifiable under international law.