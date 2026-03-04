Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Power Consolidation Amid Conflict

The Revolutionary Guards of Iran have solidified their impact on wartime strategy, sources say, persisting despite losing top commanders. This aggressive stance bolsters Tehran's missile and drone initiatives across the region.

Despite an attack from the U.S. and Israel, the Guards had already decentralized decision-making power, a resilience strategy that empowers mid-ranking officers to act independently, potentially increasing miscalculation risks. Wednesday's attack on NATO member Turkey by Iran highlights the geographical implications of their actions.

As Iran braces for a leadership transition, the Guards' influence is undeniable. Mojtaba Khamenei, a strong candidate for the next supreme leader with palpable ties to the Guards, could reinforce their standing. Recent Iranian figures with Guard-affiliations hold key national roles, evidencing the depth of their power within the country's framework.

