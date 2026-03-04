Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Power Consolidation Amid Conflict
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have expanded their influence, playing a critical role in wartime decision-making despite leadership losses. Their resilience strategy involves extensive decentralization and empowerment of mid-ranking officers, potentially increasing risk of miscalculations. The Guards are central to Iran's internal and external security, impacting the choice of future leadership.
The Revolutionary Guards of Iran have solidified their impact on wartime strategy, sources say, persisting despite losing top commanders. This aggressive stance bolsters Tehran's missile and drone initiatives across the region.
Despite an attack from the U.S. and Israel, the Guards had already decentralized decision-making power, a resilience strategy that empowers mid-ranking officers to act independently, potentially increasing miscalculation risks. Wednesday's attack on NATO member Turkey by Iran highlights the geographical implications of their actions.
As Iran braces for a leadership transition, the Guards' influence is undeniable. Mojtaba Khamenei, a strong candidate for the next supreme leader with palpable ties to the Guards, could reinforce their standing. Recent Iranian figures with Guard-affiliations hold key national roles, evidencing the depth of their power within the country's framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Puducherry Embarks on 78-Tank Restoration for Agricultural Resilience
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Military Orders Evacuations in Southern Lebanon
England's Steely Resilience Fuels World Cup Semifinal Hopes
U.S. Military Eliminates Iranian Official Behind Trump's Assassination Plot
Xi Jinping Faces Turbulent Parliament Season Amid Military Purges