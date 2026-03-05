Left Menu

Mojtaba Khamenei: The Rising Contender in Iran's Power Struggle

President Donald Trump is evaluating the U.S.'s future role in Iran amid reports of Mojtaba Khamenei as a prominent successor. The U.S.'s military strategy is under scrutiny, with only a quarter of Americans supporting Trump's approach. The implications of Khamenei's influence are yet to unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 00:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 00:55 IST
President Donald Trump is considering America's potential future role in Iran, amidst reports that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late supreme leader, is a top contender to succeed him. U.S. intelligence agencies are closely monitoring these developments, according to a White House statement on Wednesday.

Khamenei has reportedly built strong connections with the Revolutionary Guards and gained influence within Iran's clerical circles, positioning him as a frontrunner for the supreme leadership. Trump's discussions with his security advisors aim to decide America's impact on Iran post-military operations, described as focused primarily on achieving military success.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the U.S.-Israel military initiative in Iran, stressing it was based on genuine threats Iran posed. Despite criticism and calls against the operation, Leavitt emphasized Trump's belief in domestic support. However, a recent poll suggests only a minority of Americans endorse the strikes, with a significant portion critical of Trump's readiness to use force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

