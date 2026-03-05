Mojtaba Khamenei: The Rising Contender in Iran's Power Struggle
President Donald Trump is evaluating the U.S.'s future role in Iran amid reports of Mojtaba Khamenei as a prominent successor. The U.S.'s military strategy is under scrutiny, with only a quarter of Americans supporting Trump's approach. The implications of Khamenei's influence are yet to unfold.
President Donald Trump is considering America's potential future role in Iran, amidst reports that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late supreme leader, is a top contender to succeed him. U.S. intelligence agencies are closely monitoring these developments, according to a White House statement on Wednesday.
Khamenei has reportedly built strong connections with the Revolutionary Guards and gained influence within Iran's clerical circles, positioning him as a frontrunner for the supreme leadership. Trump's discussions with his security advisors aim to decide America's impact on Iran post-military operations, described as focused primarily on achieving military success.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the U.S.-Israel military initiative in Iran, stressing it was based on genuine threats Iran posed. Despite criticism and calls against the operation, Leavitt emphasized Trump's belief in domestic support. However, a recent poll suggests only a minority of Americans endorse the strikes, with a significant portion critical of Trump's readiness to use force.
(With inputs from agencies.)
