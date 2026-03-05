Left Menu

Spain Refutes Claims of Shift in Military Stance

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares denied any change in Spain's stance on supporting US military actions against Iran, contradicting a White House spokesperson's statement. The Spanish government maintains its position on the Middle East conflict, including military base use. This clarification was made on Spanish radio.

In a statement made on Wednesday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares publicly refuted claims that Spain had altered its stance on US military operations against Iran.

This response came shortly after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt asserted that Spain had decided to cooperate with US forces. However, Albares affirmed on Spanish radio station Cadena Ser that the Spanish government's position remains unchanged.

Albares emphasized that Spain's policies concerning the Middle East conflict, including the use of military bases, have not shifted, maintaining continuity in their approach.

