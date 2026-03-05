U.S. Stocks Rally Amid Iran Talks and Trump Oil Market Moves

Stock markets in the United States closed with gains on Wednesday after a news report suggested Iran might be open to talks, alongside President Trump's announcement to stabilize oil markets, easing investor concerns over the Middle East conflict. The technology sector led the rally, boosting the Nasdaq by 1.29%.

The S&P 500 remained near an all-time high, helped by encouraging reports on the U.S. economy. Despite these positive signals, doubts persist over the potential for near-term de-escalation between the U.S. and Iran, despite signals through backchannels.

Energy stocks, which faced recent pressures from oil-price concerns, started reversing as the White House's stabilization moves took effect, with tech stocks also gaining amid reduced fears of inflation. Market sentiment remains cautious; volatility looms as geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties persist.