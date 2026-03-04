Mojtaba Khamenei Emerges as Successor Amid Tehran Turmoil

In a rapidly escalating conflict, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is favored to become Iran's next leader. This comes in the wake of Tehran's chaos following air strikes believed to be carried out by Israel.

The ongoing offensive by the United States and Israel has thrown global markets into turmoil. Particularly hard hit was Asia, with notable crashes, while European markets rebounded slightly on hopes of a ceasefire. An Iranian outreach to the CIA was reported but quickly dismissed by Washington as 'too late' for negotiations.

Mojtaba's potential ascendancy highlights a hardline stance from Iran, even as the international community watches closely. Meanwhile, the U.S. military continues its extensive offensive, engaging air, sea, and cyber forces in a comprehensive assault on Iranian infrastructure.

