Mojtaba Khamenei Emerges as Successor Amid Tehran Turmoil

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is poised to succeed his father amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Western forces. Continued strikes by the U.S. and Israel have led to market instability, while Iran's Assembly of Experts prepares to announce the new leader.

Updated: 04-03-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:39 IST
In a rapidly escalating conflict, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is favored to become Iran's next leader. This comes in the wake of Tehran's chaos following air strikes believed to be carried out by Israel.

The ongoing offensive by the United States and Israel has thrown global markets into turmoil. Particularly hard hit was Asia, with notable crashes, while European markets rebounded slightly on hopes of a ceasefire. An Iranian outreach to the CIA was reported but quickly dismissed by Washington as 'too late' for negotiations.

Mojtaba's potential ascendancy highlights a hardline stance from Iran, even as the international community watches closely. Meanwhile, the U.S. military continues its extensive offensive, engaging air, sea, and cyber forces in a comprehensive assault on Iranian infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

