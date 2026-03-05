Tensions Escalate: US-Israel's Surge in Middle East Conflict

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, a US submarine sunk an Iranian warship in international waters, adding fuel to an already volatile conflict in the Middle East. Concurrently, Israel launched strikes against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, further impacting regional stability.

As the violence spirals with no immediate end in sight, the US Senate is set to vote on a war powers resolution demanding congressional approval for future military actions, a move likely to face opposition in a Republican-controlled Congress. The conflict has resulted in catastrophic human costs, with over 1,000 fatalities reported in Iran, echoing across Lebanon, Israel, and beyond.

Global markets have not remained unscathed, with oil prices skyrocketing in response to Iranian disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, threatening economic stability worldwide. The Arab League has urged Iran to cease its attacks on Gulf countries, a call largely seen as an appeal amidst limited diplomatic leverage.