Political Earthquake in Bihar: Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Move Sparks Controversy

Bihar's political landscape is shaken as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar confirms his Rajya Sabha nomination. The move, criticized by RJD's Tiwari as a 'political abduction,' raises questions about BJP's loyalty to allies. Kumar pledges support for Bihar's development, as speculation mounts over BJP's potential influence in state politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:16 IST
RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A seismic shift hit Bihar's political scene as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar confirmed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The unexpected development, coming only months after the state assembly elections, drew sharp criticism from Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mrityunjay Tiwari. He labeled it a 'huge political abduction' and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of sidelining allies, reflecting a concerning pattern in their political alliances.

The perceived upheaval has created ripples across Bihar's political spectrum, with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav claiming that BJP's move aligns with their suspected strategy to undermine the Janata Dal United (JDU) and deprive Kumar of his Chief Ministerial position. This unfolding scenario now sees Kumar, a figure with a storied political career, preparing to transition to a new role in the Rajya Sabha. Despite his departure, Kumar assured the public of his unwavering support for the newly formed state cabinet, emphasizing his commitment to Bihar's growth.

Having entered politics in 1985 as a Janata Dal MLA, Kumar's journey saw him form the Samata Party in 1994 and subsequently engage in national governance as a Union Minister under the Vajpayee administration. His alliance dynamics, historically shifting between BJP and RJD, now see him re-engage with national politics. This move could strengthen BJP's current foothold in Bihar, potentially influencing future leadership in the state government.

