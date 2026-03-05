Indonesia Issues Stern Warning to Meta Over Content Compliance

Indonesia's communications ministry has taken a hard stance against Meta Platforms Inc, delivering a stern warning over the company's inadequate policing of online gambling and disinformation. The ministry expressed concern after Communications and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid's unexpected visit to Meta's Jakarta office.

The warning comes amidst accusations of Meta's poor compliance with Indonesian regulations aimed at curbing harmful content. Platforms under Meta, such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, were specifically mentioned due to their alleged facilitation of disinformation, defamation, and hate speech.

In response to flagged content, Meta has only acted on 28.47%, according to the ministry. The concerning statistics prompted a call for Meta to enhance its content moderation mechanisms urgently. This follows a prior directive issued last year for Meta and other social platforms to reinforce content regulation.

