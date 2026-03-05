Left Menu

Indonesia Issues Stern Warning to Meta Over Content Compliance

Indonesia's communications ministry has issued a stern warning to Meta Platforms Inc, urging the company to improve content moderation on its platforms. Meta was criticized for low compliance with regulations on disinformation and online gambling. The ministry highlighted the threats such content poses and demanded swifter action.

  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's communications ministry has taken a hard stance against Meta Platforms Inc, delivering a stern warning over the company's inadequate policing of online gambling and disinformation. The ministry expressed concern after Communications and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid's unexpected visit to Meta's Jakarta office.

The warning comes amidst accusations of Meta's poor compliance with Indonesian regulations aimed at curbing harmful content. Platforms under Meta, such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, were specifically mentioned due to their alleged facilitation of disinformation, defamation, and hate speech.

In response to flagged content, Meta has only acted on 28.47%, according to the ministry. The concerning statistics prompted a call for Meta to enhance its content moderation mechanisms urgently. This follows a prior directive issued last year for Meta and other social platforms to reinforce content regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

