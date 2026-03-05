Israeli Air Force Launches Precision Strikes on Iranian Military Infrastructure

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has successfully conducted precision airstrikes on crucial military infrastructure within Iran, military officials confirmed Thursday. This operation targeted a ballistic missile launcher readied for an immediate strike against Israel, as well as key defense systems in the regions of Isfahan and Kam.

According to a statement made on social media platform X, these operations are part of a broader strategic effort to neutralize the offensive capabilities of the Iranian government. The destruction of Iranian anti-aircraft capabilities was emphasized, indicating an aim to maintain unrestricted airspace access for Israeli jets.

The Times of Israel reports that more than 20 military installations were targeted, including facilities in Isfahan storing advanced Ghadr ballistic missiles. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin confirmed that numerous ballistic and cruise missiles were neutralized, underlining the operation's resolve to weaken Iran's missile capabilities amid rising regional tensions.