Nitish Kumar Aims for Rajya Sabha: A New Chapter in a Storied Political Career

Nitish Kumar, the veteran political leader and long-serving Chief Minister of Bihar, has announced his decision to contest for a seat in the Rajya Sabha. This declaration marks a new phase in the illustrious career of the 75-year-old leader, who has been a significant figure in Bihar's political landscape for over two decades.

In an emotional post on X, Kumar expressed gratitude for the unwavering support he has received from the people of Bihar. He attributed the state's development to their trust, which has been a constant source of strength throughout his time in office. Kumar assured the public that his relationship with them would endure, and his commitment to Bihar's progress remains unshaken as the new government takes shape.

Kumar's political journey began as a member of the Janata Dal in 1985 and saw him perennially seek roles in both state and national legislatures. Over the years, he has navigated various political partnerships, forming alliances with the Samata Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. His move to the Rajya Sabha could potentially alter the political dynamics in Bihar, possibly increasing the BJP's influence and positioning it to claim a stronger foothold in the state's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)