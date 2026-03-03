Indian Navy Signs Contract for Four 500T Self-Propelled Fuel Barges With Shoft Shipyard Pvt. Ltd

In a significant boost to India’s domestic shipbuilding ecosystem and maritime logistics capability, a contract for the construction of four 500-tonne Self-Propelled Fuel Barges was concluded on March 02, 2026 with M/s Shoft Shipyard Private Limited, Thane, an MSME shipyard.

The project reflects the Indian Navy’s sustained commitment to the Government of India’s flagship initiatives—“Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”—while reinforcing the strategic objective of enhancing indigenous maritime infrastructure and support capabilities.

Strengthening Harbour Logistics and Operational Readiness

The primary role of these self-propelled fuel barges will be to provide fuel replenishment to Indian Navy ships and submarines while they are in harbour or at anchorage. Efficient and timely fuel logistics are critical to sustaining operational readiness, minimizing downtime, and ensuring seamless fleet support.

By enhancing in-harbour refuelling capacity, the barges will improve turnaround efficiency for naval platforms, enabling them to remain mission-ready and operationally agile. The self-propelled configuration ensures greater flexibility in manoeuvring within harbour limits and anchorage areas, thereby streamlining fuel transfer operations.

Such auxiliary support vessels form a crucial but often understated component of naval capability, forming the backbone of sustained maritime operations.

Built to Indian Standards under IRS Classification

The barges will be constructed in accordance with the Classification Rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), ensuring adherence to stringent safety, structural integrity, and operational standards. Compliance with IRS norms underscores India’s growing capability to design and construct specialised vessels to internationally recognized benchmarks.

This alignment with domestic classification standards further strengthens India’s maritime regulatory ecosystem and promotes self-reliance in technical certification and oversight.

Boost to MSME Shipyards and Domestic Shipbuilding

Awarding the contract to an MSME shipyard reflects the Indian Navy’s continued focus on nurturing smaller domestic shipbuilders. By actively engaging MSME shipyards in naval auxiliary projects, the Navy is contributing to capacity building, employment generation, and technological upgradation within the sector.

The contract is expected to stimulate local supply chains and support ancillary industries, reinforcing the broader maritime industrial base. Such initiatives are critical to achieving the objectives laid out under Maritime India Vision 2030, which aims to position India as a leading global maritime nation through infrastructure modernization, indigenization, and industrial growth.

Advancing Maritime India Vision 2030

The procurement of these fuel barges aligns with the strategic goals of Maritime India Vision 2030, which emphasizes strengthening port-led development, coastal infrastructure, and domestic shipbuilding capability. By expanding indigenous auxiliary vessel construction, the Indian Navy is not only enhancing its own logistical backbone but also contributing to long-term maritime sector growth.

With this contract, the Indian Navy once again demonstrates its dual commitment—maintaining operational excellence while simultaneously fostering India’s self-reliant defence and maritime manufacturing ecosystem.