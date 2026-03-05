U.S. Policy Shift: Military Force Against Drug Cartels

Stephen Miller, an official from the White House, addressed Latin American military leaders on Thursday, emphasizing that drug cartels can only be overcome through military force. This statement outlines a significant shift in U.S. policy under President Donald Trump's administration, where military intervention has become commonplace in combatting drug-related activities.

The U.S. approach has included explosive interventions against suspected drug transportation and direct involvement in operations like the capture of cartel leaders in Mexico. Miller conveyed a clear message that traditional criminal justice methods are inadequate for tackling powerful cartels.

However, this strategy has faced scrutiny. Legal experts and Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns over the legality of these actions, specifically the classification of drug traffickers alongside terrorist groups like al Qaeda and Islamic State.