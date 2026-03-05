Latin America Growth Seen at 2.1% in 2026: IDB Report

Economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean is projected to average 2.1 percent in 2026, broadly in line with the region’s long-term trend, according to a new macroeconomic report released by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The report, titled “Resilience and Growth Prospects in a Shifting Global Economy,” highlights the region’s resilience amid global uncertainty but warns that stronger structural reforms and productivity gains are needed to accelerate inclusive growth.

Modest Growth but Signs of Economic Stability

The 2026 forecast reflects a slight slowdown from the 2.2 percent growth recorded in 2025, though the report notes several indicators of improving economic stability.

According to the IDB, labour markets across the region have remained relatively strong, with unemployment rates falling and inflation largely under control.

Investor confidence has also improved, reflected in declining borrowing costs. The median sovereign spread—a key measure of borrowing risk—fell to 209 basis points by the end of 2025, compared with 268 basis points in 2019.

“Latin America and the Caribbean navigated global uncertainty with resilience, supported by fiscal and monetary frameworks that have helped contain inflation and sustain macroeconomic stability,” said Laura Alfaro Maykall, the IDB’s chief economist and economic counsellor.

However, she cautioned that current growth rates remain insufficient to significantly reduce income inequality or close development gaps.

Critical Minerals Offer Strategic Opportunity

The report highlights the region’s abundant critical mineral reserves as a major opportunity for future growth, particularly as global demand for resources tied to clean energy and emerging technologies accelerates.

Demand for lithium, a key component in electric vehicle batteries, is expected to increase between 470 percent and 800 percent by 2050.

Latin America and the Caribbean hold significant shares of the world’s mineral reserves, including:

About 50 percent of global lithium resources

Roughly 35 percent of global copper reserves

More than 20 percent of rare-earth mineral reserves

These resources position the region as a potential key supplier for global energy and technology supply chains.

However, the IDB warned that natural resource wealth alone does not guarantee long-term development.

Capturing the full benefits of critical mineral production will require strong institutions, predictable regulations, reliable energy systems, environmental safeguards, and disciplined fiscal policies.

Labour Markets Improving but Productivity Remains a Challenge

Labour markets showed notable improvement in 2025, with unemployment rates declining in most countries between June 2024 and June 2025.

Joblessness is now near its lowest levels in several years, and women’s participation in the workforce has increased significantly.

Despite these gains, productivity growth remains modest and demographic changes are slowing the expansion of the working-age population.

The report suggests that future economic growth will increasingly depend on skills development and technological adoption.

Skills related to artificial intelligence are expanding rapidly across the region. By mid-2025, 7 percent of job vacancies referenced AI-related skills, making it the fastest-growing skills category in labour markets.

Rising Debt Pressures Public Finances

The IDB report also warns that fiscal conditions in the region are becoming more challenging.

Public debt levels remain high following the economic shocks of recent years.

Average public debt across the region stands at about 59 percent of GDP, with projections ranging between 57 percent and 66 percent by 2028 under different economic scenarios.

Rising interest payments are placing increasing pressure on government budgets and external accounts.

The report recommends strengthening fiscal management, including using digital technologies to improve tax collection and enforcement.

Navigating Monetary Policy Challenges

While inflation has largely returned to target levels across many countries, central banks continue to face a complex policy environment.

Higher global interest rates, evolving market expectations, and growing use of digital and foreign-currency assets are reshaping the region’s monetary policy landscape.

The IDB emphasised the importance of maintaining a neutral monetary stance—neither stimulating nor restraining economic activity—while preserving flexibility to respond to external shocks.

Structural Reforms Key to Long-Term Growth

Ultimately, the report concludes that sustained economic progress in Latin America and the Caribbean will depend on deep structural reforms.

Key policy priorities include:

Strengthening competition and market efficiency

Expanding skills training and education

Deepening regional economic integration

Building more sophisticated regional value chains

Such measures, the IDB said, could significantly improve productivity and help the region achieve stronger, more inclusive growth in the coming decades.