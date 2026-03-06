Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Foreign Policy

In a resounding critique of India's current diplomatic course, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising the nation's foreign policy. The comments came as the US announced a temporary waiver allowing Indian refiners to buy Russian oil, reigniting debates around India's autonomy.

Gandhi insists India's foreign policy should stem from the collective will of its people and be rooted in history and spiritual ethos. He alleges that under Modi, the country is increasingly subjected to external influences, compromising its energy security, as visible in the government's silence over foreign dictates.

Echoing Gandhi's sentiments, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge further alleged that India's strategic autonomy is at risk. He criticized the Modi government for its perceived submissiveness, claiming past leaders never compromised India's sovereignty. As tensions in West Asia rise, the debate on India's diplomatic stance intensifies.

