Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Foreign Policy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly compromising India's foreign policy. He argues that India’s autonomy is under threat as the US grants a temporary waiver to purchase Russian oil, implying Modi's diplomatic shortcomings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 13:04 IST
In a resounding critique of India's current diplomatic course, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising the nation's foreign policy. The comments came as the US announced a temporary waiver allowing Indian refiners to buy Russian oil, reigniting debates around India's autonomy.

Gandhi insists India's foreign policy should stem from the collective will of its people and be rooted in history and spiritual ethos. He alleges that under Modi, the country is increasingly subjected to external influences, compromising its energy security, as visible in the government's silence over foreign dictates.

Echoing Gandhi's sentiments, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge further alleged that India's strategic autonomy is at risk. He criticized the Modi government for its perceived submissiveness, claiming past leaders never compromised India's sovereignty. As tensions in West Asia rise, the debate on India's diplomatic stance intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

