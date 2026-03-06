Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Foreign Policy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly compromising India's foreign policy. He argues that India’s autonomy is under threat as the US grants a temporary waiver to purchase Russian oil, implying Modi's diplomatic shortcomings.
- Country:
- India
In a resounding critique of India's current diplomatic course, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising the nation's foreign policy. The comments came as the US announced a temporary waiver allowing Indian refiners to buy Russian oil, reigniting debates around India's autonomy.
Gandhi insists India's foreign policy should stem from the collective will of its people and be rooted in history and spiritual ethos. He alleges that under Modi, the country is increasingly subjected to external influences, compromising its energy security, as visible in the government's silence over foreign dictates.
Echoing Gandhi's sentiments, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge further alleged that India's strategic autonomy is at risk. He criticized the Modi government for its perceived submissiveness, claiming past leaders never compromised India's sovereignty. As tensions in West Asia rise, the debate on India's diplomatic stance intensifies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Modi
- foreign policy
- India
- Russian oil
- US waiver
- energy security
- Congress
- Kharge
- autonomy
ALSO READ
'How long will American blackmail continue?': Cong after 30-day waiver on Russian oil purchase
US issues 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil
Zelenskyy says he's reluctant to repair pipeline that brings Russian oil to Central Europe
Global Oil Crisis: Escalating U.S.-Iran Conflict Threatens Energy Security
West Asia Conflict Spurs India's Surge in Russian Oil Demand