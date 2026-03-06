Left Menu

Vellamandi N Natarajan Rejoins AIADMK and Takes On Key Role

Former state minister Vellamandi N Natarajan has been appointed as the organising secretary of the AIADMK by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Natarajan, who rejoined the party after supporting former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, had previously shifted loyalty to the ruling DMK.

In a strategic move, former minister Vellamandi N Natarajan has been named as the organising secretary of the AIADMK. The appointment was officially declared by the party's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Friday.

Natarajan's political journey has been marked by shifting alliances, most notably his support for former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, which temporarily led him away from AIADMK.

Rejoining the party on February 27, after Panneerselvam's realignment with the ruling DMK, Natarajan is now entrusted with a key role in strengthening the AIADMK's organizational structure.

