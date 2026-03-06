Vellamandi N Natarajan Rejoins AIADMK and Takes On Key Role
Former state minister Vellamandi N Natarajan has been appointed as the organising secretary of the AIADMK by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Natarajan, who rejoined the party after supporting former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, had previously shifted loyalty to the ruling DMK.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, former minister Vellamandi N Natarajan has been named as the organising secretary of the AIADMK. The appointment was officially declared by the party's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Friday.
Natarajan's political journey has been marked by shifting alliances, most notably his support for former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, which temporarily led him away from AIADMK.
Rejoining the party on February 27, after Panneerselvam's realignment with the ruling DMK, Natarajan is now entrusted with a key role in strengthening the AIADMK's organizational structure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu's Infrastructural Leap: The DMK Government's Vision 2023
Puducherry Congress Forms Committee to Forge DMK Alliance
TN CM says his gesture goes viral; AIADMK chief slams it as ''vain pride''
AIADMK and PMK Leaders File Nominations for Rajya Sabha Seats
BJP Leader Refutes Allegations of Secret Pact with DMK