Vellamandi N Natarajan Rejoins AIADMK and Takes On Key Role

In a strategic move, former minister Vellamandi N Natarajan has been named as the organising secretary of the AIADMK. The appointment was officially declared by the party's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Friday.

Natarajan's political journey has been marked by shifting alliances, most notably his support for former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, which temporarily led him away from AIADMK.

Rejoining the party on February 27, after Panneerselvam's realignment with the ruling DMK, Natarajan is now entrusted with a key role in strengthening the AIADMK's organizational structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)