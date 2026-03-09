Left Menu

Nepal Awaits Historic Election Outcome with First Madhesi PM

Nepal's Election Commission completed vote counting for the general elections held on March 5, with significant delays caused by adverse weather and procedural disputes. The election utilized both direct and proportional systems to fill a 275-seat House of Representatives. RSP is expected to secure a majority with 164 seats.

The counting of votes for Nepal's March 5 general elections concluded with significant anticipation and challenges. The Election Commission faced delays primarily due to adverse weather and procedural disputes, indicating a complex manual counting process.

The elections involved both direct and proportional representation systems to fill the 275-member House of Representatives. The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is poised to secure a simple majority with 164 seats, a landmark outcome in Nepal's political landscape.

This election is particularly noteworthy as Nepal gears up to witness its first Madhesi prime minister, Balendra Shah, who will become the youngest elected executive head in the nation's history.

