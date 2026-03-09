Nepal Awaits Historic Election Outcome with First Madhesi PM

The counting of votes for Nepal's March 5 general elections concluded with significant anticipation and challenges. The Election Commission faced delays primarily due to adverse weather and procedural disputes, indicating a complex manual counting process.

The elections involved both direct and proportional representation systems to fill the 275-member House of Representatives. The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is poised to secure a simple majority with 164 seats, a landmark outcome in Nepal's political landscape.

This election is particularly noteworthy as Nepal gears up to witness its first Madhesi prime minister, Balendra Shah, who will become the youngest elected executive head in the nation's history.

