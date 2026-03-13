Rapper-Turned-Politician Takes Nepal by Storm: Balendra Shah's RSP Triumphs

In a striking sweep, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has clinched a dominant victory in Nepal's parliamentary elections, positioning its leader, Balendra Shah, as the likely next prime minister. The party's success offers hope for a stable government, a promise unmet for over three decades in the Himalayan nation.

The March 5 election marked Nepal's first national vote since last year's youth-led demonstrations, which resulted in 77 deaths. The country's embrace of Shah, a former mayor and renowned rapper, signifies a public yearning for change and governance reform, given the previous woes of governmental instability.

Despite the electoral triumph, the RSP faces internal challenges. Its prominent leader, Ravi Lamichhane, is embroiled in financial misconduct accusations. As Shah prepares to assume leadership, many eyes will be on his policies to combat corruption, boost job creation, and double Nepal's economic output in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)