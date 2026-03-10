Left Menu

Honoring a Revolutionary Legacy: The Life and Times of Song Ping

Song Ping, the oldest member of China's top decision-making body, was honored at a ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping. Known for his revolutionary career, Song played a pivotal role in China's leadership transition and reform. He passed away at 109, leaving a legacy of dedication to the communist cause.

Updated: 10-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:41 IST
On Tuesday, Chinese leaders paid their respects to Song Ping, a key figure in the Communist Party, who recently passed away in Beijing at the age of 109. President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, along with members of the Politburo Standing Committee, attended a solemn ceremony to commemorate his significant contribution to China's political landscape.

Song, whose body was covered in the Communist Party's red flag, was remembered for a revolutionary career marked by struggle and glory. Born in 1917 in Shandong, he joined the Communist Party in 1937 and served briefly as Zhou Enlai's personal secretary. He later played a crucial role as an economic planner and personnel chief during the second generation of leadership in China.

Elevated by Deng Xiaoping in 1989 to the apex of power following the Tiananmen Square crackdown, Song was instrumental in the implementation of Deng's reform policies. Although he retired in 1992, Song remained politically influential and active, participating in a Communist Party meeting at the age of 105. His legacy includes advancing the careers of future leaders, including Hu Jintao.

