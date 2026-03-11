Left Menu

Political Clash: Chief Minister Sai Criticizes Banerjee Over Presidential 'Insult'

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai condemns West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for alleged disrespect towards President Droupadi Murmu during her recent state visit, urging an apology and reaffirmation of democratic values. He accused Banerjee of mistreating deprived communities and harming long-standing democratic traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:41 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has leveled strong criticism against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to the state. Sai has called for an apology and urged Banerjee to uphold democratic values.

In a pointed letter to Banerjee, Sai expressed concern over the mistreatment of deprived communities in West Bengal and accused the TMC government of failing to honor democratic traditions. He highlighted President Murmu's dissatisfaction at her reception and the alteration of her program venue.

President Murmu had voiced disappointment over the absence of any state representatives to receive her upon arrival, and Sai linked this incident to a broader pattern of neglect towards tribal communities. Sai further demanded a sincere apology from Banerjee to heal the perceived national affront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

