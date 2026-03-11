The Middle Path: Navigating Politics in West Bengal

Former Governor CV Ananda Bose spoke favorably about his successor RN Ravi on Wednesday, highlighting Ravi's administrative prowess and independence in handling the complexities of West Bengal's political scene.

Bose, who resigned abruptly before completing his term, underscored the importance of a 'middle path' for governance in the sensitive state.

Although his resignation stirred political responses, Bose expressed his decision was carefully considered, aiming to balance his duties within the constitutional framework, and indicated plans to remain engaged with Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)