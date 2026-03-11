Nishant Kumar: A Family Affair in Bihar Politics

Nishant Kumar, the son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has marked his entry into politics by joining the Janata Dal (United) in a ceremonious induction attended by prominent figures like Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' and JD(U)'s national working president, Sanjay Jha.

Speaking to reporters, the engineering graduate underscored the importance of unity within the party, which he regards as a family dedicated to public service. 'The legislators and workers associated with JD(U) are all members of one family,' Kumar explained, emphasizing collective efforts to serve Bihar's citizens.

Nishant Kumar visited the party headquarters for the first time since his formal induction and held a productive meeting with the party's MLAs and workers, laying the groundwork for a collective move towards enhanced governance and community service.

