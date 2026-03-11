Righteous Fury: Pakistan's Operation Against Afghan Taliban

In a significant development, Pakistan announced the success of its military campaign, Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, against the Afghan Taliban. The operation, commenced on February 26, resulted in the killing of 641 Afghan Taliban operatives and injuring of over 855 others, according to the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar.

The military action, following cross-border attacks on 53 locations, saw the destruction of 243 Afghan check posts and significant military assets. The operation also strategically targeted 65 locations in Afghanistan through air strikes, showcasing the intensified military engagement along the 2,611 km long border.

Amidst ongoing military actions, efforts for a diplomatic resolution are in motion. Prominent figures like Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil have reportedly traveled to Kabul for negotiations. However, with deep-seated mistrust on both sides, the prospects of a diplomatic breakthrough remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)