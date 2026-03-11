Left Menu

Righteous Fury: Pakistan's Operation Against Afghan Taliban

Pakistan's Operation Ghazab lil-Haq has resulted in the deaths of 641 Afghan Taliban operatives and injuries to over 855. The operation targeted Afghan positions after cross-border attacks. Efforts for a negotiated solution are underway with the involvement of key jihadi figures, although the outcome remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:25 IST
Righteous Fury: Pakistan's Operation Against Afghan Taliban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development, Pakistan announced the success of its military campaign, Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, against the Afghan Taliban. The operation, commenced on February 26, resulted in the killing of 641 Afghan Taliban operatives and injuring of over 855 others, according to the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar.

The military action, following cross-border attacks on 53 locations, saw the destruction of 243 Afghan check posts and significant military assets. The operation also strategically targeted 65 locations in Afghanistan through air strikes, showcasing the intensified military engagement along the 2,611 km long border.

Amidst ongoing military actions, efforts for a diplomatic resolution are in motion. Prominent figures like Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil have reportedly traveled to Kabul for negotiations. However, with deep-seated mistrust on both sides, the prospects of a diplomatic breakthrough remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

