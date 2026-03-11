Chile's New Right-Wing Shift: Jose Antonio Kast Takes Office

Jose Antonio Kast assumed the presidency of Chile on Wednesday, marking a decisive rightward shift as voters express concerns over escalating insecurity. This transformation mirrors a broader conservative wave sweeping across parts of Latin America.

The inauguration in Valparaiso drew notable figures such as Argentina's Javier Milei, Ecuador's Daniel Noboa, Paraguay's Santiago Pena, and Spain's King Felipe. Kast succeeds left-wing President Gabriel Boric at a time of heightened public concern over crime and the national economy, underscored by a recent police shooting incident.

Kast, facing the pressure of leading the world's largest copper producer into economic stability during international conflicts, aims for immigration reform and crime reduction while stimulating economic growth through strategic market policies. His term begins amid scrutiny over a potential Chinese undersea cable project and tensions with the U.S., highlighting the geopolitical complexities he must navigate.

