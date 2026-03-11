Left Menu

Kavitha's Hunger Strike Gains Momentum as Son Joins in Solidarity

Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha continues her indefinite hunger strike for Velugumatla house site allocation. On day three, her son Aditya joins, symbolizing growing support. Aditya, recently back from the U.S., has actively partaken in related movements, drawing significant party and public attention to their cause.

Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha with son Aditya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kavitha Kalvakuntla, President of Telangana Jagruthi, remains steadfast on her indefinite hunger strike, advocating for house site allocations for Velugumatla's victims. The protest, now on its third day, saw a significant gesture as her son, Aditya Kalvakuntla, stood in solidarity alongside her.

Held at the Telangana Jagruthi office in Banjara Hills, the hunger strike intensified with Aditya's return from the United States post-graduation and his active support in various public movements and programs. Aditya's presence during this critical juncture has not only captured the attention of party loyalists but also amplified the protest's impact.

Aditya previously supported his mother during her hunger strike for 42 percent reservations for Backward Classes and participated in the bandh advocating for BC Bills. His involvement extends to campaigning through the 'Jagruthi Janambata' outreach initiative, demonstrating consistent support for Telangana Jagruthi's causes. Meanwhile, party leaders gathered in solidarity, urging the government to act promptly in providing house sites for Velugumatla families.

