Kavitha's Hunger Strike Gains Momentum as Son Joins in Solidarity

Kavitha Kalvakuntla, President of Telangana Jagruthi, remains steadfast on her indefinite hunger strike, advocating for house site allocations for Velugumatla's victims. The protest, now on its third day, saw a significant gesture as her son, Aditya Kalvakuntla, stood in solidarity alongside her.

Held at the Telangana Jagruthi office in Banjara Hills, the hunger strike intensified with Aditya's return from the United States post-graduation and his active support in various public movements and programs. Aditya's presence during this critical juncture has not only captured the attention of party loyalists but also amplified the protest's impact.

Aditya previously supported his mother during her hunger strike for 42 percent reservations for Backward Classes and participated in the bandh advocating for BC Bills. His involvement extends to campaigning through the 'Jagruthi Janambata' outreach initiative, demonstrating consistent support for Telangana Jagruthi's causes. Meanwhile, party leaders gathered in solidarity, urging the government to act promptly in providing house sites for Velugumatla families.

(With inputs from agencies.)