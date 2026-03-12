U.N. Committee Warns Against Trump's Rhetoric on Migrants

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has issued a warning over the "derogatory and dehumanizing language" reportedly used by U.S. President Donald Trump towards migrants. The committee stressed the potential risks such language poses, including the incitement of racial discrimination and hate crimes.

This criticism stems from Trump's portrayal of migrants as criminals or burdens, a portrayal the committee fears may encourage negative stereotypes. Despite these concerns, White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales dismissed the U.N.'s criticism, asserting that Trump's leadership has made America safer and stronger.

Under Trump's aggressive immigration policies, there has been a significant increase in arrests and deportations, with 675,000 people deported since January 2025. Democrats and immigration activists remain vocal in their opposition, highlighting issues such as racial profiling and excessive use of force during operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)