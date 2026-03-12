Left Menu

The Rising Costs and Consequences of the War on Iran

Officials disclosed that the initial six days of the Iran conflict cost the U.S. $11.3 billion, excluding the total war expenses. Congress anticipates a $50 billion funding request. Lawmakers demand transparency on the conflict's duration amid concerns over depleted military resources and economic ramifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 03:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 03:33 IST
The Rising Costs and Consequences of the War on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week, President Trump's administration disclosed in a congressional briefing that the war on Iran has already cost the United States $11.3 billion in just six days, according to a source. This figure, discussed behind closed doors on Tuesday, does not encompass the full expenses of the ongoing conflict but is a cause for concern among lawmakers seeking clarity.

Amid speculations, congressional aides anticipate the White House will soon request additional war funding. Estimates vary, with suggestions of a $50 billion request, although some officials find this number conservative. Public determination of the war's complete financial impact and duration remains undisclosed, even as Trump claimed victory during a Kentucky visit, pledging continued engagement.

First reported by the New York Times, the Iran campaign started on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, resulting in approximately 2,000 deaths, mostly Iranian and Lebanese. The conflict has disrupted global energy and transport markets. With $5.6 billion spent on munitions in the initial strikes, Congress voices concern over resource depletion, while demand for defense industry stock escalates, prompting Trump to meet defense contractor executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026