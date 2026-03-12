The Rising Costs and Consequences of the War on Iran

This week, President Trump's administration disclosed in a congressional briefing that the war on Iran has already cost the United States $11.3 billion in just six days, according to a source. This figure, discussed behind closed doors on Tuesday, does not encompass the full expenses of the ongoing conflict but is a cause for concern among lawmakers seeking clarity.

Amid speculations, congressional aides anticipate the White House will soon request additional war funding. Estimates vary, with suggestions of a $50 billion request, although some officials find this number conservative. Public determination of the war's complete financial impact and duration remains undisclosed, even as Trump claimed victory during a Kentucky visit, pledging continued engagement.

First reported by the New York Times, the Iran campaign started on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, resulting in approximately 2,000 deaths, mostly Iranian and Lebanese. The conflict has disrupted global energy and transport markets. With $5.6 billion spent on munitions in the initial strikes, Congress voices concern over resource depletion, while demand for defense industry stock escalates, prompting Trump to meet defense contractor executives.

