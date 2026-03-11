Defeated Resolution Sparks BJP's Critique of Congress 'Conspiracy'

A resolution seeking to remove Speaker Om Birla failed in the Lok Sabha, prompting harsh criticism from the BJP towards the opposition's motives. The BJP accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to undermine the dignity of the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Rahul Gandhi of being unmasked by Home Minister Amit Shah, who delivered a comprehensive rebuttal to Gandhi's claims. Shah attacked the opposition in response to Gandhi's allegations about not being able to speak freely.

Rijiju further alleged that Congress not only disrupted proceedings but also lacked interest in the voting because a significant portion of the opposition was not in alignment with them. He pointed to the Congress's unwillingness to participate as evidence of their unsubstantiated case against the Speaker's removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)