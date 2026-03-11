Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP's Last-Minute Tactics in Assam

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's eleventh-hour efforts to win votes, claiming they won’t secure BJP's re-election. He challenged Sarma's alleged ties with a cleric and accused the BJP of misusing public funds, while expressing confidence in Congress leading Assam after upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:48 IST
In a recent press conference, Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's last-ditch efforts to regain voter confidence. Khera suggested Sarma's recent financial handouts and infrastructure moves will not sway public opinion in favor of the BJP for the upcoming state elections.

Khera accused the BJP of working solely for the benefit of its ministers, alleging that Sarma joined the BJP under the guidance of a cleric from Dhaka. He also dismissed the BJP's allegations against Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, claiming they are unfounded and politically motivated.

Expressing confidence in a Congress victory, Khera described the BJP's actions as analogous to a last-minute student attempting to cram for exams, predicting that their efforts will likely fall short. He further criticized the BJP's abundant use of AI-generated imagery for propaganda, misuse of public funds for billboards, and failure to address real issues like poor road conditions or justice for local artist Zubeen Garg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

