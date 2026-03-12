Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Iran's Supreme Leader Declares Strategy Amid Gulf Conflict

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei announced plans to leverage the Strait of Hormuz closure as conflict persists. Following attacks from US and Israel, Iran seeks compensation and vows continued strikes. Heightened tensions have pushed oil prices above USD 100, escalating global economic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has asserted Iran's strategic leverage in the ongoing Gulf conflict. In a statement broadcast on state television and read by a news anchor, Khamenei conveyed that Iran will continue to target Gulf Arab neighbors.

Despite not appearing on camera, reports suggest Khamenei was wounded early in the war. He declared intentions to seek revenge for those killed, including victims of an attack on a school. The Supreme Leader hinted at retaliatory actions should the United States refuse compensation, potentially targeting American assets.

The conflict has already resulted in a surge in oil prices, breaching the USD 100 mark, as the stalemate between Iran, the United States, and Israel continues to exacerbate. Iran's persistent assaults on shipping routes and energy infrastructure aim to compel a cessation of US and Israeli strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

