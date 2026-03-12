Outcry in Tamil Nadu: The Tragic Case of a 17-Year-Old Student

The murder of a 17-year-old Class 12 student in Tuticorin has incited political outrage in Tamil Nadu. Discovered on March 11 near her Vedanatham home after her disappearance on March 10, the case has stirred controversy and allegations against the DMK government.

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the police for their alleged lethargy and claimed that the girl was sexually assaulted, raising questions about potential involvement of a ruling party MLA in peace negotiations with the family.

The Communist Party of India and social activists join this chorus, citing police negligence while demanding a proper inquiry to reveal the true criminals. Despite these claims, Tuticorin SP C Madhan insists the investigation is ongoing, pending the crucial post-mortem report.

