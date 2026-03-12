Left Menu

Operation Epic Fury: A Battle Beyond Oil

President Donald Trump prioritizes combating Iran's 'evil empire' over rising oil prices amid ongoing tensions. The US-led Operation Epic Fury aims to dismantle Iran's nuclear ambitions and military power, despite divided political opinions. The Trump administration faces criticism for unclear war objectives from various political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump emphasized the significance of combating Iran over oil prices, as tensions rise following the launch of Operation Epic Fury on February 28. This US and Israeli operation has intensified after Iranian attacks, pushing oil prices above $100 a barrel.

Trump's administration faces criticism for lack of clarity regarding the operation's objectives. Democrats are urging public hearings while White House briefings continue with high-level officials. Criticism suggests inconsistent messaging on the progress of the operation against the Iranian regime.

Main objectives include destroying Iran's missile capabilities and thwarting its nuclear ambitions. The conflict is deemed crucial by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, highlighting its potential generational impact on global security.

