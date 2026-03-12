Tamil Nadu's Promise: Doubling Women's Grants for Empowerment
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reaffirms the DMK's commitment to doubling the Women's Entitlement Grant if re-elected. Celebrating V Anaimuthu's centenary, he outlines the state's growth and welfare projects, emphasizing the importance of economic empowerment for women in the Dravidian Model 2.0 government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirapalli | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has reiterated the ruling DMK party's election pledge to double the Women's Entitlement Grant to Rs 2,000 if they secure another term.
Speaking at an event commemorating the birth centenary of social justice leader V Anaimuthu, Stalin underscored the centrality of this initiative in the party's agenda.
He touted Tamil Nadu's economic growth, citing welfare schemes like free bus travel for women, and highlighted successful projects in Perambalur and Ariyalur, reinforcing commitment to welfare and employment expansions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Naidu's Vision for Investment-Driven Economic Growth in Andhra Pradesh
Why Bangladesh’s Fast Economic Growth Is Failing to Deliver Enough Quality Jobs
Jammu & Kashmir Digitizes Building Permissions for Economic Growth
Empowering Artisans: The State Handloom and Saras Fair 2026 Drives Economic Growth
Manipur's Ambitious Budget for Displaced Persons and Economic Growth