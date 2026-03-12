Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Promise: Doubling Women's Grants for Empowerment

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reaffirms the DMK's commitment to doubling the Women's Entitlement Grant if re-elected. Celebrating V Anaimuthu's centenary, he outlines the state's growth and welfare projects, emphasizing the importance of economic empowerment for women in the Dravidian Model 2.0 government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirapalli | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:36 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has reiterated the ruling DMK party's election pledge to double the Women's Entitlement Grant to Rs 2,000 if they secure another term.

Speaking at an event commemorating the birth centenary of social justice leader V Anaimuthu, Stalin underscored the centrality of this initiative in the party's agenda.

He touted Tamil Nadu's economic growth, citing welfare schemes like free bus travel for women, and highlighted successful projects in Perambalur and Ariyalur, reinforcing commitment to welfare and employment expansions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

