Tamil Nadu's Promise: Doubling Women's Grants for Empowerment

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has reiterated the ruling DMK party's election pledge to double the Women's Entitlement Grant to Rs 2,000 if they secure another term.

Speaking at an event commemorating the birth centenary of social justice leader V Anaimuthu, Stalin underscored the centrality of this initiative in the party's agenda.

He touted Tamil Nadu's economic growth, citing welfare schemes like free bus travel for women, and highlighted successful projects in Perambalur and Ariyalur, reinforcing commitment to welfare and employment expansions.

